Reds' Devin Mesoraco: Sitting out again Monday

Mesoraco is out of the lineup Monday against the Rockies, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Mesoraco is still viewed as the Reds' primary starter at catcher, but his erratic at-bats from week-to-week can often make him difficult to depend on in the fantasy realm. He'll find himself on the bench for the fourth time in six games as manager Bryan Price goes with Tucker Barnhart behind the dish in the series opener.