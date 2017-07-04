Reds' Devin Mesoraco: Takes seat again Tuesday
Mesoraco is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Rockies, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
Mesoraco will take a seat for the second straight game, and for the fifth time over the last nine contests. His .234/.333/.459 triple slash is respectable enough for a backstop, but his sporadic playing time from week to week makes him a difficult fantasy piece.
