Reds' Devin Mesoraco: Targeting Friday return

Mesoraco (hip, shoulder) is targeting a Friday return from the DL, MLB.com's Mark Sheldon reports.

Mesoraco's final day of his rehab assignment is Tuesday, but the Reds won't activate him until after their off-day Thursday. The big question for the Reds is whether they'll keep three catchers, or otherwise try to sneak Rule 5 pick Stuart Turner through waivers, assuming the Twins simply don't claim Turner when he's offered back.