Reds' Devin Mesoraco: Targeting Thursday return

Mesoraco (hip) could be activated by the end of the Reds' upcoming series against the Orioles, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

The 28-year-old backstop has been rehabbing at Double-A Pensacola of late and appears to be making significant progress toward a return. He's 4-of-11 with one home run and he's also been able to catch on back-to-back days. According to Sheldon, Mesoraco's final hurdle could come early next week when he's scheduled to catch back-to-back games Tuesday and Wednesday. If all goes according to plan, Mesoraco could be back with the Reds as soon as Thursday.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories