Reds' Devin Mesoraco: Targeting Thursday return
Mesoraco (hip) could be activated by the end of the Reds' upcoming series against the Orioles, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
The 28-year-old backstop has been rehabbing at Double-A Pensacola of late and appears to be making significant progress toward a return. He's 4-of-11 with one home run and he's also been able to catch on back-to-back days. According to Sheldon, Mesoraco's final hurdle could come early next week when he's scheduled to catch back-to-back games Tuesday and Wednesday. If all goes according to plan, Mesoraco could be back with the Reds as soon as Thursday.
