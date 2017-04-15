Herrera is hitting .188/.235/.313 with one home run, one double and a 2:7 BB:K in 32 at-bats for Triple-A Louisville.

He missed the first game of the year with a shoulder injury, but is back manning the keystone for the Bats. Herrera will likely need an injury at the big-league level to see a promotion, especially if he isn't forcing the issue.

