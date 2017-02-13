Following the Brandon Phillips trade to Atlanta, Herrera will get more spring training reps at second base.

Herrera still might begin the year in the minors, as he doesn't profile as a utility player, and the Reds still have Jose Peraza and Zack Cozart ahead of him. But the team is also trying to peddle Cozart once he proves to be healthy, and if/when that happens, Peraza would move over to shortstop and Herrera would play second base.