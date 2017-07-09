Herrera is hitting .261/.310/.393 with seven home runs and 60 strikeouts in 64 games for Triple-A Louisville.

He was placed on the DL with a concussion for the final week of June, but returned July 1 and is 10-for-28 with one home run since being activated. With Scooter Gennett's emergence as quality option, Herrera's ascension to the Reds' big-league roster does not appear imminent.