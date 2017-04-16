Reds' Drew Storen: Picks up hold Saturday

Storen retired four batters Saturday to pick up his first hold of the season, striking out two while walking one. He also picked up his first at-bat since 2010, the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Storen hasn't yet had to pitch on back-to-back days, but with the bullpen having to pick up eight innings Saturday, Storen could still be back out there Sunday in a pinch. All four of the Reds' top four relievers (Raisel Iglesias, Michael Lorenzen, Tony Cingrani and Storen) worked Saturday.