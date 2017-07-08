Reds' Drew Storen: Pitching well in middle relief
Storen has a 2.80 ERA and 1.27 WHIP with 28 strikeouts across 35.1 innings this season.
The 29-year-old has been pretty consistent all season and has yet to see his ERA go higher than 3.00. Storen will occasionally see high-leverage situations for the Reds, but has only one save and five holds to show for it. The right-hander only has a 7.1 K/9, but has been steady enough to warrant some fantasy consideration in most formats.
More News
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
How much has the prospect landscape changed in half a season's time? Scott White checks in...
-
Podcast: Home Run Derby Curse?
We’re recapping Thursday’s best performances and telling you who to add. Plus, get your prospect...
-
Waivers: Folty, Sanchez show signs
A mediocre track record isn't exactly something you should chase, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waivers: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...