Storen has a 2.80 ERA and 1.27 WHIP with 28 strikeouts across 35.1 innings this season.

The 29-year-old has been pretty consistent all season and has yet to see his ERA go higher than 3.00. Storen will occasionally see high-leverage situations for the Reds, but has only one save and five holds to show for it. The right-hander only has a 7.1 K/9, but has been steady enough to warrant some fantasy consideration in most formats.