Reds' Drew Storen: Signs one-year deal with Reds

Storen signed a one-year contract with the Reds on Tuesday, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

The numbers for Storen between Toronto and Seattle last season leave much to be desired, but was able to land a major league deal from the pitching-needy Reds on the strength of his larger body of work. Storen has posted a 3.31 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 98 saves in parts of seven major league seasons. He saved 29 games for the Nationals in 2015 and figures to enter the back-end mix with Cincinnati, perhaps working as part of a closer committee alongside Raisel Iglesias and Tony Cingrani.