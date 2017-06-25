Reds' Eugenio Suarez: Absent from lineup Sunday

Suarez is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Nationals.

Hitless in his previous three contests, Suarez will be granted the day off against Tanner Roark and the Nationals. Patrick Kivlehan takes over at third base, batting sixth.

