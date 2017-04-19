Suarez (neck) will start at third base and bat fifth in the order Wednesday against the Orioles.

Suarez was held out of Tuesday's victory after experiencing neck stiffness leading into the game, but his return to the lineup a day later suggests his absence was mostly precautionary in nature. The one-game hiatus shouldn't derail what has been a stellar first two and a half weeks of the season for Suarez, who owns a .440 on-base percentage and has already pumped out eight extra-base hits and 10 RBI.