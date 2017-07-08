Reds' Eugenio Suarez: Day off Saturday
Suarez was not in Saturday's lineup against the Diamondbacks, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
Suarez will receive a standard day off after starting the past 12 games at the hot corner. In his place, Scooter Gennett slides over to cover third while batting fifth in the order.
