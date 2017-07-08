Reds' Eugenio Suarez: Day off Saturday

Suarez was not in Saturday's lineup against the Diamondbacks, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Suarez will receive a standard day off after starting the past 12 games at the hot corner. In his place, Scooter Gennett slides over to cover third while batting fifth in the order.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast