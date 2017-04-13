Reds' Eugenio Suarez: Drives in three Wednesday
Suarez went 3-for-4 with a double, three RBI and a run in Wednesday's 9-2 win over the Pirates.
He's racked up five three-hit games already, pushing Suarez's average to a surprising .429 in the early going. Crucially, he has a 5:4 BB:K, which is quite a good sign after last year's 51:155 mark. If Suarez can improve his plate discipline, his combination of solid pop and moderate speed should equate to solid fantasy value.
