Reds' Eugenio Suarez: Hits pair of solo homers

Suarez went 2-for-3 with two solo home runs in Thursday's loss to the Diamondbacks.

Suarez accounted for all of the Reds' offense in a 12-2 blowout. The 26-year-old was in a bad way at the plate throughout most of June (.190 average, two homers), but he seems to be heating up again with five extra-base hits in his last three games. His overall numbers still look strong despite the recent funk -- his .360 OBP represents a dramatic improvement from a year ago (.317).