Suarez went 3-for-5 with two solo homers in the Reds 12-8 loss to the Cubs on Saturday.

Suarez blasted his fourth and fifth homers of the campaign, but it wasn't enough to lift his team to a victory. In addition to his fast start with his power stroke, he's also hitting .367, and it's entirely possible that the 25-year-old is ready to reward fantasy owners with a breakout season.