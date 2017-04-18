Suarez was scratched from Tuesday's matchup with the Orioles due to a stiff neck, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

It's unclear when the injury cropped up or how severe it is, but more details should come following the contest. Consider Suarez day-to-day for the time being. In the meantime, Scooter Gennett will take his place at the hot corner.

