Reds' Eugenio Suarez: Scratched with neck stiffness
Suarez was scratched from Tuesday's matchup with the Orioles due to a stiff neck, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
It's unclear when the injury cropped up or how severe it is, but more details should come following the contest. Consider Suarez day-to-day for the time being. In the meantime, Scooter Gennett will take his place at the hot corner.
