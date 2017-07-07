Reds' Eugenio Suarez: Three hits Thursday at Coors Field
Suarez went 3-for-5 with a double, a run and an RBI in Thursday's 6-3 win over Colorado.
Suarez drove in his 44th run of the season on a fifth-inning single then came around to score for the 47th time in the eighth. His .446 slugging percentage is exactly in line with Suarez's 2015 mark, but his .363 OBP following this performance is easily a career best. That improvement is likely sustainable given that the infielder sports a career-high 12.4 percent walk rate and a .312 BABIP that's .004 lower than his career mark.
