Reds' Homer Bailey: Activated ahead of start
Bailey (elbow) was activated from the 60-day disabled list and will start Saturday's game against the Nationals, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
As expected, Bailey is ready to make his season debut after getting through three minor-league rehab starts with no issues. This is big news for the 31-year-old, as he hasn't appeared in a major-league game since August and has only accumulated 34.1 total innings since 2015. Bailey will face a tough Nationals offense in his season debut. Jesse Winker was sent down in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Reds' Homer Bailey: Crushed in return to rotation Saturday•
-
Reds' Homer Bailey: Will start Saturday•
-
Reds' Homer Bailey: Slated for bullpen Wednesday•
-
Reds' Homer Bailey: Tosses 91 pitches in third rehab start•
-
Reds' Homer Bailey: To make next start at Triple-A•
-
Reds' Homer Bailey: Set for Wednesday rehab start•
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....
-
Week 13: Ranking two-start pitchers
It's a week of plenty as far as two-start options go, so if you're checking in a little light,...
-
Waivers: Nola, Gomez still there?
Think you can't get difference makers on the waiver wire? There might still be a few out there,...
-
Podcast: Surprise stats, Week 13
We’re reviewing a busy Thursday around baseball that featured another Cameron Maybin home run,...
-
Prospects: Schwarber down; Castillo up
How does Kyle Schwarber compare to the most stashable minor leaguers? And what can we expect...