Reds' Homer Bailey: Activated ahead of start

Bailey (elbow) was activated from the 60-day disabled list and will start Saturday's game against the Nationals, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

As expected, Bailey is ready to make his season debut after getting through three minor-league rehab starts with no issues. This is big news for the 31-year-old, as he hasn't appeared in a major-league game since August and has only accumulated 34.1 total innings since 2015. Bailey will face a tough Nationals offense in his season debut. Jesse Winker was sent down in a corresponding move.