Reds' Homer Bailey: Crushed in return to rotation Saturday
Bailey (0-1) allowed eight runs on six hits and three walks while striking out two over 1.2 innings to take the loss Saturday against the Nationals.
Bailey was simply brutal in his first start of the season as he returned from an elbow injury, and this was just his ninth start over the last three seasons. Until he shows some consistent signs that he can return to his levels of performance that he showed between 2012-2014, he'll be a difficult player to trust in fantasy lineups. He'll make his next start Thursday against the Brewers.
More News
-
Reds' Homer Bailey: Activated ahead of start•
-
Reds' Homer Bailey: Will start Saturday•
-
Reds' Homer Bailey: Slated for bullpen Wednesday•
-
Reds' Homer Bailey: Tosses 91 pitches in third rehab start•
-
Reds' Homer Bailey: To make next start at Triple-A•
-
Reds' Homer Bailey: Set for Wednesday rehab start•
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....
-
Week 13: Ranking two-start pitchers
It's a week of plenty as far as two-start options go, so if you're checking in a little light,...
-
Waivers: Nola, Gomez still there?
Think you can't get difference makers on the waiver wire? There might still be a few out there,...
-
Podcast: Surprise stats, Week 13
We’re reviewing a busy Thursday around baseball that featured another Cameron Maybin home run,...
-
Prospects: Schwarber down; Castillo up
How does Kyle Schwarber compare to the most stashable minor leaguers? And what can we expect...