Reds' Homer Bailey: Crushed in return to rotation Saturday

Bailey (0-1) allowed eight runs on six hits and three walks while striking out two over 1.2 innings to take the loss Saturday against the Nationals.

Bailey was simply brutal in his first start of the season as he returned from an elbow injury, and this was just his ninth start over the last three seasons. Until he shows some consistent signs that he can return to his levels of performance that he showed between 2012-2014, he'll be a difficult player to trust in fantasy lineups. He'll make his next start Thursday against the Brewers.