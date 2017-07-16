Reds' Homer Bailey: Gets rocked Sunday

Bailey (2-3) gave up eight runs on eight hits and a pair of walks while striking out five batters over four innings during Sunday's loss to the Nationals.

Bailey was unable to keep the Washington bats at bay during Sunday's series finale, giving up multiple runs in three of his five frames on the mound. After two rough starts to begin his 2017 season at the tail end of June, Bailey settled down during his pair of outings in July, just giving up two earned runs total on a trip out west against Colorado and Arizona. But the right-hander was unable to stay out of trouble against the hard-hitting Nationals, and he will see his ERA bloom to 10.13 with a WHIP upwards of 2.00. Bailey's inconsistent season continues as he goes up against the Marlins on Friday.