Reds' Homer Bailey: Holds D-backs to one run through 6.2

Bailey (2-2) allowed just a single run on seven hits and four walks while striking out five batters during Sunday's win over Arizona.

After surrendering just a single run to the Rockies at Coors Field in his previous outing, this was an impressive followup, as Arizona is another daunting matchup at hitter-friendly Chase Field. Bailey obviously pitched around some trouble Sunday, but after being limited to just eight starts the previous two seasons, he's now back on the fantasy radar. The 31-year-old veteran enters the All-Star break with an 8.31 ERA, 2.08 WHIP, 6.2 K/9 and 6.50 FIP through four starts, so it's still best to keep expectations in check in the second half.