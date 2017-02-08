Reds' Homer Bailey: Likely to start season on DL

Bailey underwent surgery to remove bone spurs from his right elbow and will likely begin the season on the DL, Zach Buchanan of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Now roughly 21 months removed from Tommy John surgery, Bailey is still struggling with the after-effects. He was knocked around in six starts for the Reds last season before a bout of biceps tenderness put him back on the shelf, and with the right-hander shut down from throwing for four-to-six weeks following his latest procedure, he appears in danger of missing most (if not all) of spring training. In Bailey's absence, the Reds will have two rotation spots to fill with the likes of Robert Stephenson, Cody Reed, Tim Adleman, Amir Garrett, Bronson Arroyo and Sal Romano.