Reds' Homer Bailey: Struggling mightily through first two starts
Bailey (0-2) gave up six runs on six hits -- including three homers -- and a pair of walks in Thursday's blowout loss to Milwaukee.
Over two starts since coming back from his latest season-opening DL stint, Bailey has been annihilated for 14 runs in 4.2 innings. Keep expectations low for Bailey; his name brand means little at this point, his health will forever be a concern, and even at his best, the most that can be said is that he was an above-average fantasy asset. Making matters worse, his next start is scheduled to take place at Coors Field, so there's a chance he could actually see his 27.00 ERA go up.
