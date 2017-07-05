Reds' Homer Bailey: Turns in solid performance at Coors Field

Bailey (1-2) tossed six innings of one-run ball during Tuesday's 8-1 win over the Rockies. He allowed eight hits, did not issue a walk and struck out three.

Much to the dismay of the many DFS players who stacked their lineups with Colorado hitters, Bailey was able to rebound from his previous two disastrous outings to turn in a quality start at Coors Field. Though the 31-year-old did scatter eight hits over his six innings, none of them went for extra bases. His effective outing lowered his ERA from 27.00 to a slightly less alarming 12.66. He'll look to build on Tuesday's success when he makes his fourth start of the season Sunday against the Diamondbacks.