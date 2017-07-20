Kahaloa's 50-game suspension for a drug of abuse has ended but he has not appeared in a game yet this season as the Reds try to get him help, J.J. Cooper of Baseball America reports.

It was the second suspension the Reds' prospect had received for a drug of abuse after pitching last season with Rookie-level Billings. The Reds have said from the time the suspension was announced that they would focus on his health first before his baseball career, and the decision to hold him out of games despite the end of the suspension supports their statements on the matter.