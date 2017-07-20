Reds' Ian Kahaloa: Reds looking for help for young pitcher
Kahaloa's 50-game suspension for a drug of abuse has ended but he has not appeared in a game yet this season as the Reds try to get him help, J.J. Cooper of Baseball America reports.
It was the second suspension the Reds' prospect had received for a drug of abuse after pitching last season with Rookie-level Billings. The Reds have said from the time the suspension was announced that they would focus on his health first before his baseball career, and the decision to hold him out of games despite the end of the suspension supports their statements on the matter.
More News
-
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...
-
Buy low on Samardzija?
Is Jeff Samardzija someone worth buying low on? Chris Towers takes a look at the numbers, and...
-
How much FAAB on Moncada?
Todd Frazier is headed to New York and Yoan Moncada is headed to Chicago. Heath Cummings looks...
-
Frazier trade impacts Moncada, Robertson
No major Fantasy assets were moved in the Todd Frazier trade, but there are still major consequences...
-
J.D. Martinez's value improved by trade
Who gains value with the J.D. Martinez trade? Who loses it? Scott White breaks down the deal...