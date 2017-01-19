White has been traded to the Reds as part of the deal to acquire pitcher Dan Straily, MLB.com's Joe Frisaro reports.

White, a 20-year-old outfielder, was taken 85th overall in 2015's first-year player draft. He hasn't shown much power yet during his time at rookie ball or Class A short season, but projects better in terms of defense and baserunning. He swiped 13 bags without being caught during rookie ball, but was just 5-for-9 on the basepaths at the next level.