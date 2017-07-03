Reds' Jackson Stephens: Could return after All-Star Break
Stephens is a candidate to return to the Reds' rotation after the All-Star Break, the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
The Reds have a road series against the Rockies (i.e., Coors Field) and wanted to have an extra reliever for that series, hence Stephens' demotion Sunday despite his good performance against the Cubs on Saturday.
