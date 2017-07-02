Reds' Jackson Stephens: Fans eight, drives in two during MLB debut
Stephens (1-0) allowed three runs on six hits and one walk while striking out eight through five innings during Saturday's win over the Cubs.
Aside from allowing a pair of homers in the third inning, Stephens held his own in his MLB debut. On top of fanning eight Cubs, the 23-year-old knocked a go-ahead, two-run single in the fourth inning to help earn his first career win. His performance may be enough to earn him another turn in the rotation, though it may be unwise to expect a similar performance out of him as he projects to face the Rockies in hitter-friendly Coors Field next.
