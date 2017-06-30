Stephens will be called up to start for the Reds on Saturday against the Cubs, Zach Buchanan of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

The right-hander provided relief for the Reds' bullpen earlier this season but didn't appear before his demotion. Stephens, 23, has been saddled with a 4.97 ERA with 60 strikeouts and 33 walks in 76 innings, so -- like many other Reds prospect arms -- he still needs polishing. Logging his first big-league innings against the Cubs will offer a large test. The rebuilding Reds may give him a chance to earn at least a short-term role, but single-year fantasy interest should be limited to deep NL-only games.