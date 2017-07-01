Stephens was recalled from Triple-A Louisville prior to Saturday's start against the Cubs.

The 23-year-old righty has a 4.97 ERA, 1.57 WHIP and 17.5 percent strikeout rate in the International League, so it could hardly be said that he has earned the promotion. However, the Reds' starting pitching depth is atrocious, and Stephens is on the 40-man roster, so he will serve as the sacrificial lamb against Eddie Butler and the Cubs in what should be a high-scoring affair.