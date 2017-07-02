Stephens was optioned to Triple-A Louisville on Sunday.

Stephens was promoted to the majors Saturday ahead of his first big-league start but will be sent back to Triple-A one day later as the Reds have elected to select the contract of Asher Wojciechowski to round out their rotation. Stephens allowed three runs on six hits, a walk and eight strikeouts over five innings against the Cubs.

