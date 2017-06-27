Buchanan was designated for assignment by the Reds on Tuesday.

Buchanan was DFA'd for the second time in a month after struggling out of the Reds' bullpen; he allowed 13 runs on 24 hits with a 4:7 K:BB through 14.1 innings before being cut loose. He'll likely report back to Louisville if the Reds are able to pass him through waivers untouched.