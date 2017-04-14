Reds' Jesse Winker: Called up by Reds
Winker was recalled by the Reds on Friday and could be set to make his major league debut this weekend against the Brewers.
Winker has picked up right where he left off at Triple-A Louisville this season, hitting .323 with five RBI after slashing .303/.397/.384 in the 2016 campaign. The 23-year-old is considered one of the Reds' most valuable prospects, known for his low strikeout rate, high OBP and ability to find the gaps. His power-hitting capacity leaves much to be desired, but Winker was bothered by a wrist injury last season and was not in a favorable hitting environment at Triple-A, so the move to Great American Ball Park could lead to more power than some might expect. Winker should serve as the Reds' primary right fielder going forward.
