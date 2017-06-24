Winker was optioned to Triple-A Louisville on Saturday, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Winker was only with the Reds for a few days before being sent back to Louisville to clear room for Homer Bailey (elbow), who was activated from the disabeld list and is scheduled to start Saturday. Although he held his own in the majors, Billy Hamilton, Adam Duvall and Scott Schebler are all locked into the Reds' outfield, so Winker will head back to Triple-A for regular playing time.