Winker is hitting .308/.424/.385 with two doubles and a 4:6 K:BB in 26 at-bats for Triple-A Louisville.

The Reds can call Winker up after Friday and gain an extra year of control, and while he is 0-for-2 on stolen-base attempts and has yet to leave the yard, he is getting on base at an elite clip through seven games in the International League. Meanwhile, Scott Schebler is hitting .179/.303/.464 with a pair of home runs and an impressive 5:4 K:BB in 33 plate appearances for the big-league club. Schebler has been the victim of a .143 BABIP, and has likely done enough to earn a longer look before the Reds promote their top outfield prospect.