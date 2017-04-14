Reds' Jesse Winker: Out of Friday's lineup
Winker is not in Friday's lineup against the Brewers.
He is presumably available off the bench after being promoted from Triple-A earlier in the day. Winker has one of the best hit tools among prospects, and has the best approach among players who have yet to play in the majors, as he boasts a 63:65 K:BB in 486 plate appearances at Triple-A. He is the presumed everyday right fielder going forward, but will apparently be eased into action. Winker is not a "must-add" caliber of prospect in shallower leagues, but he should be scooped up in deeper leagues, as he has a high floor and could tap into some sneaky power playing half his games in Great American Ball Park.
