Reds' Jesse Winker: Receives call to big leagues
Winker was recalled from Triple-A Louisville on Friday, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
Winker continues to hit at every level, so he'll head to the majors to provide some outfield depth before the All-Star break. It'll be tough to get a ton of playing time given that Billy Hamilton, Adam Duvall and Scott Schebler are locked into starting roles, but he'll likely get plenty of opportunities off the bench. Sal Romano was sent back to the minors to make room on the active roster.
More News
-
Podcast: Home Run Derby Curse?
We’re recapping Thursday’s best performances and telling you who to add. Plus, get your prospect...
-
Waivers: Folty, Sanchez show signs
A mediocre track record isn't exactly something you should chase, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waivers: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...
-
Podcast: Five days of catch-up
We’re catching up on the last five days of baseball on today’s show. We’ve got hitters and...