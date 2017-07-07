Winker was recalled from Triple-A Louisville on Friday, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Winker continues to hit at every level, so he'll head to the majors to provide some outfield depth before the All-Star break. It'll be tough to get a ton of playing time given that Billy Hamilton, Adam Duvall and Scott Schebler are locked into starting roles, but he'll likely get plenty of opportunities off the bench. Sal Romano was sent back to the minors to make room on the active roster.