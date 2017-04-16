Winker was optioned to Triple-A Louisville on Sunday, MLB.com's Mark Sheldon reports.

Winker was brought up by the Reds as a short-term fill-in for one of their final bench spots. During this short stint, the outfielder went 1-for-2 at the plate with a double in two pinch-hit appearances. This definitely won't be the last we see of Winker this season, but fantasy owners will have to wait a bit longer to see consistent production in the majors.