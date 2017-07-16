Play

Winker will start in right field and bat second Sunday against the Nationals.

With Scott Schebler receiving the day off, the Reds will take a look at the promising prospect in a prominent spot in the batting order. Winker hasn't received many opportunities to showcase his skills during his latest stint with the big club, going 0-for-3 in his five games since being promoted from Triple-A Louisville.

