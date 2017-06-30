Reds' Joey Votto: Bright spot in blowout loss
Votto went 2-for-2 with a pair of solo homers and a walk in Thursday's 11-3 loss to Milwaukee.
The veteran first baseman ended up being pulled early with the outcome not in question, but not before Votto increased his homer total to 23 -- the second-highest total in the National League. Even though the Reds are going nowhere fast with a 33-45 record, Votto's turning in another incredible fantasy campaign, offering high-end production in every category but steals.
