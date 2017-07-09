Reds' Joey Votto: Continues homer binge Saturday

Votto homered for the second straight game Saturday, going 1-for-3 and driving in three runs against the Diamondbacks.

Votto launched a two-run bomb in the first inning, his 26th of the year, and he drove in a run on a sacrifice fly in the ninth. It's odd to say, but not enough people are talking about the All-Star's phenomenal season (.315/.426/.633 with 67 RBI and 65 runs scored over 380 plate appearances).

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast