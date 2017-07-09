Reds' Joey Votto: Continues homer binge Saturday

Votto homered for the second straight game Saturday, going 1-for-3 and driving in three runs against the Diamondbacks.

Votto launched a two-run bomb in the first inning, his 26th of the year, and he drove in a run on a sacrifice fly in the ninth. It's odd to say, but not enough people are talking about the All-Star's phenomenal season (.315/.426/.633 with 67 RBI and 65 runs scored over 380 plate appearances).