Reds' Joey Votto: Continues homer binge Saturday
Votto homered for the second straight game Saturday, going 1-for-3 and driving in three runs against the Diamondbacks.
Votto launched a two-run bomb in the first inning, his 26th of the year, and he drove in a run on a sacrifice fly in the ninth. It's odd to say, but not enough people are talking about the All-Star's phenomenal season (.315/.426/.633 with 67 RBI and 65 runs scored over 380 plate appearances).
More News
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
How much has the prospect landscape changed in half a season's time? Scott White checks in...
-
Podcast: Home Run Derby Curse?
We’re recapping Thursday’s best performances and telling you who to add. Plus, get your prospect...
-
Waivers: Folty, Sanchez show signs
A mediocre track record isn't exactly something you should chase, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waivers: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...