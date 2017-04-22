Reds' Joey Votto: Crushes sixth homer of season

Votto went 3-for-5 with a double, a homer, two runs and five RBI in Saturday's loss to the Cubs

Votto launched his sixth homer of the season off Jake Arrieta, but despite a big day at the plate, he wasn't able to lead his team to a victory. Although he's hitting just .239 in April, his fantasy owners will certainly be happy with his homer total, and there's little worry that the lefty will let down fantasy owners by the time the season ends.