Reds' Joey Votto: Getting on track

Votto went 2-for-3 with a homer, two walks, two RBI and two runs against the Orioles on Tuesday.

After opening the season with a .158/.214/.368 line through the first 10 games, Votto has reminded fantasy owners about the perils of overreacting to early slumps; he's recovered to go 6-for-13 with a double, two homers and four walks in the last four contests. When all's said and done, Votto will very likely end up sitting on another high-20s homer total along with a batting average north of .300, as usual.