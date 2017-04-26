Reds' Joey Votto: Hits seventh bomb of campaign

Votto went 1-for-5 with a solo home run during Wednesday's loss to Milwaukee.

The Cincinnati offense is scoring plenty of runs, and Votto's been a key contributor with 16 runs, five doubles, seven home runs and 16 RBI. While his .237/.333/.539 slash line has room for improvement, the veteran has been a better second-half producer in each of the past three seasons, including posting a monster 1.158 OPS after the All-Star break last year.