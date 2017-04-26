Reds' Joey Votto: Hits seventh bomb of campaign
Votto went 1-for-5 with a solo home run during Wednesday's loss to Milwaukee.
The Cincinnati offense is scoring plenty of runs, and Votto's been a key contributor with 16 runs, five doubles, seven home runs and 16 RBI. While his .237/.333/.539 slash line has room for improvement, the veteran has been a better second-half producer in each of the past three seasons, including posting a monster 1.158 OPS after the All-Star break last year.
More News
-
10 closers on shaky ground
So you know where all 30 closer situations stand? Shoot, some teams can't even figure out their...
-
Thames owners in a no-lose spot
Chris Towers takes a look at what you might need to justify trading Eric Thames coming off...
-
Week 4 Trade Values Chart
Is Dallas Keuchel someone you should be looking to move after his hot start? Chris Towers thinks...
-
Bellinger, Corbin and Deep League Buys
Heath Cummings discusses the outlook for Dodgers' prospect Cody Bellinger.
-
Sale, Thor among five changed SPs
Five big-name pitchers have made changes to their repertoires in the early going this season....
-
Bellinger the call-up we've hoped for
How excited should Fantasy Baseball owners be for Cody Bellinger? Scott White looks at the...