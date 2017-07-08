Reds' Joey Votto: Homers against D-backs

Votto went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run during Friday's loss to Arizona.

Votto continues to be a pillar of consistency this season and is now up to 25 bombs, 64 RBI, 64 runs and a .315/.427/.627 slash line. He's taking a run at posting career-best totals in a number of categories (homers, RBI, runs, slugging percentage and OPS) and projects to remain an elite asset.

