Reds' Joey Votto: Reaches base four times Wednesday
Votto went 2-for-3 with two walks, a triple and two runs scored in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Rockies.
While the first baseman is on pace for career-best performances in homers (24 through 84 games) and SLG (.625), he hasn't forgotten his bread and butter either as Votto's also on track for a batting average better than .310 and an OBP better than .425 for the third straight campaign.
More News
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...
-
Podcast: Five days of catch-up
We’re catching up on the last five days of baseball on today’s show. We’ve got hitters and...
-
Waivers: Red alert Bailey, Castillo
The Cincinnati Reds spent the holiday at Coors Field and at least one of them fared better...
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...