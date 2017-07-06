Reds' Joey Votto: Reaches base four times Wednesday

Votto went 2-for-3 with two walks, a triple and two runs scored in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Rockies.

While the first baseman is on pace for career-best performances in homers (24 through 84 games) and SLG (.625), he hasn't forgotten his bread and butter either as Votto's also on track for a batting average better than .310 and an OBP better than .425 for the third straight campaign.