Reds' Jonathon Crawford: Still toiling at High-A
Crawford allowed three runs, two earned, in Tuesday's start for High-A Daytona, the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
You may remember Crawford as the other part of the Reds' trade of Alfredo Simon that more notably netted them Eugenio Suarez, or chances are you may not. Crawford hasn't yet exceeded High-A despite being a first-round pick in 2013. He threw only 22.2 innings at High-A last year and this year so far has a 1.45 ERA in 18.2 innings there, albeit with 11 walks and 17 hits allowed.
-
Bellinger, Corbin and Deep League Buys
Heath Cummings discusses the outlook for Dodgers' prospect Cody Bellinger.
-
Sale, Thor among five changed SPs
Five big-name pitchers have made changes to their repertoires in the early going this season....
-
Bellinger the call-up we've hoped for
How excited should Fantasy Baseball owners be for Cody Bellinger? Scott White looks at the...
-
Eligibility: Turner deepens SS pool
Trea Turner finally qualifies at the largely disappointing shortstop position. Chris Towers...
-
Podcast: Buy/Sell, Thames watch
It’s a big buy low/sell high show! We have plenty of names for you to consider as you get ready...
-
Waivers: Ready for Urias, Arroyo?
A little call-up action Monday overshadowed the continued resurgence of Jason Heyward, David...