Crawford allowed three runs, two earned, in Tuesday's start for High-A Daytona, the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

You may remember Crawford as the other part of the Reds' trade of Alfredo Simon that more notably netted them Eugenio Suarez, or chances are you may not. Crawford hasn't yet exceeded High-A despite being a first-round pick in 2013. He threw only 22.2 innings at High-A last year and this year so far has a 1.45 ERA in 18.2 innings there, albeit with 11 walks and 17 hits allowed.