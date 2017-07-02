Reds' Jose Peraza: Hits bench Sunday

Peraza is out of the lineup Sunday against the Cubs, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Peraza is still expected to play regularly even with Zack Cozart coming off the disabled list earlier this weekend, but he'll take a seat in the series finale following an 0-for-4 showing Saturday. Scooter Gennett, who is hitting .340 with five home runs and 10 RBI in his last 12 games, will man second base in Peraza's stead, and could push for more playing time at the keystone if Peraza doesn't pick up his production in his subsequent appearances.