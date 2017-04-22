Reds' Jose Peraza: Hitting leadoff Saturday
Peraza is starting at second base and hitting leadoff for Saturday's game against the Cubs, Jamie Ramsey of Better Off Red reports.
Billy Hamilton is getting the day off, allowing Peraza to take over as the No. 1 hitter for the first time this season. The 22-year-old has demonstrated his talent on the base paths this year, swiping six bags over 16 games, but has been struggling mightily from the dish, recording just 2 hits in his last 20 at-bats.
